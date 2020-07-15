HYPE Merseyside launches free employability scheme

Share Facebook

A local organisation focused on getting people involved in cycling has launched a free course to help unemployed people from Merseyside find a route into work in the cycle industry and gain work experience locally.

HYPE Urban Bikes, part of social enterprise HYPE Merseyside, is calling out for applicants aged 18 to 30 who are currently unemployed to enrol on its ‘Fast Track’ programme, which will include employability and skills development, work experience and customer service training.

The programme will start from 20th July, with the first cohort of eight successful applicants learning the foundations of bike maintenance, bike sales, recycling metals and bike leadership skills over the course of eight weeks. There will also be opportunities to gain qualifications in cycling.

The courses will all be held out of HYPE Merseyside’s new Bike Recycle unit on Campbeltown Road at the Environmental Innovations Centre in Birkenhead.

Matthew Houghton, chief executive at HYPE Merseyside, said: “We are only just beginning to see the scale of job losses caused by the pandemic and unemployment is likely to hit young people particularly hard.

“Our Fast Track programme is designed to teach participants more about bikes and the employment opportunities in the cycle industry, as well as allowing them to gain vital work experience locally. It may not be an industry that many automatically consider when seeking employment, so we are hoping to steer as many people as possible towards an exciting new career.”

HYPE Urban Bikes has been developed to bring communities closer together, through physical exercise and inclusion in a club. The aim of HUB is to create a sustainable, positive community activity that will bring people from all backgrounds, ability, gender and age together.

To apply, visit https://hypeurbanbikes.co.uk/fasttrack/.

