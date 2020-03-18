i-ride releases new Vredestein tubeless bundles

Share Facebook

i-ride is now offering a Vredestein tubeless bundle kit, building on the release of the brand at CORE.

The bundles come with two Fortezza Tubeless tyres, plus the sealant and valve key. This kit retails for £112.99 with an “excellent” trade price, i-ride has said, giving dealers a “great margin”.

The Fortezza tubeless tyres come in either 25c or 28c and are a “great, high-performance tyre offering optimal puncture resistance”, with a built-in Butyl shield.

i-ride was announced as the UK distributor for Vredestein tyres towards the end of last year. The Dutch company has been making performance tyres for over a century. Tyres are developed in Europe and the brand now sponsors World Tour Team AG2R La Mondiale, among others.

Available now on i-ride.co.uk.