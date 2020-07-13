i-ride to hold one-to-one meetings to show 2021 ranges

Share Facebook

i-ride will be holding one-to-one presentations, throughout July and August, with stockists from all over the UK to show off new, 2021 ranges from Orro Bikes, Fulcrum Wheels, Northwave, SeaSucker, Token and more.

Adam Glew, marketing manager, said: “We felt it was correct to cancel our planned product launch day at the Famous Goodwood motor racing track in Sussex due to current social distancing restrictions, so we decided to organise one-to-one meetings at our HQ instead.

“We have taken all possible precautions to keep our dealers and staff safe during these meetings. A strict two-metre distance will be maintained at all times, we are providing hand sanitiser, face masks and gloves to everyone who attends as safety is our number one priority.

“During each meeting, we will be showcasing new ranges from all their brands with some incredible innovation from the likes of Orro and Fulcrum wheels. Stockists attending will also be the first to be able to reserve new ranges and tech from inbound deliveries and with bikes in short supply dealers are keen to get down as early as possible.

“We’ll also be talking about in-store tablet programme and how we’ve taken steps to make this COVID-19 safe.”

Each dealer attending will receive a free gift as a token of i-ride’s appreciation for coming down. Any dealer wishing to attend that isn’t already booked in can contact sales@i-ride.co.uk and i-ride will find a suitable date for you.

