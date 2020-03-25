i-ride updates trade on COVID-19 operations

Share Facebook

i-ride has said it will remain open to “help as much as possible” to support bike retailers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The distributor said it will be answering the phone and emails, processing orders and despatching goods, and will also be offering 90-day terms on all B2B orders placed in the next three weeks.

The full statement said:

Dear Valued Partner,

As you will all be aware, the Government have now taken steps to stop any non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bicycle shops are one of the listed ‘essential retailers’ allowed to remain open and i-ride will also remain open to help as much as possible to support the bicycle retailers.

We will be here to answer the phone and emails, process orders and despatch goods. Going a step further to help, we are also going to be offering 90-day terms on all B2B orders placed in the next three weeks whilst the lockdown is in place, including bike orders.

This is our way of extending some help to you guys during this difficult period, plus we will also continue running weekly special offers on key brands.