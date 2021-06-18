IAA Mobility: which cycling brands are joining and why?

IAA Mobility is fast approaching, and with it the opportunity for the cycling industry to benefit from the event’s international exposure and access to end consumers on-site.

Many major complete bike brands confirmed that they will exhibit at IAA Mobility earlier in the year, but more recently components manufacturers – like SRAM, RockShox, Zipp, Schwalbe and Supernova – as well as accessories brands (for example ABUS, EVOC and Ortlieb) have also joined the roster of exhibitors. Distribution companies, like Hartje and Messingschlager, will also showcase a selected portfolio of their brands:

But what is it about IAA Mobility that has convinced these brands to take part in 2021? The event has outlined ten reasons why the bicycle industry has bought into what was formerly an automotive-only platform:

1. B2C focus

2. Multiple touchpoints, trade fair ground-based B2B2C area and inner-city “Open Space”

– B2B2C section – open for B2C and B2B customers throughout the whole event, with classic B2B IAA visitors also seen by the cycling industry as potential end consumer leads

– “Open Space” – brand and product experience hubs located in the city centre, catching pedestrian traffic and therefore a mainstream audience

3. 6.2 million inhabitants in the metropolitan region of Munich, who have the highest average household income in Germany

4. A target group that is interested in mobility and cars, not only cycling

5. Benchmark numbers from 2019:

– 560,000 visitors: over nine times more than the strongest competitor in the cycling-only tradeshow segment

– 7,800 journalists: mainly non-endemic (such as general interest media, TV, newspapers, online platforms, lifestyle magazines etc.) and over five times the number of journalists than the strongest competitor, which mainly attracts cycling media.

6. Guaranteed 100% refund for exhibitors in the case that the show has to be cancelled

7. Customisable, but pre-built booth solutions on the trade fair ground and usage of existing event tools (such as tents) in the “Open Space”

8. Minimised time and effort for preparation required by marketing departments

9. Maximised return on investment

10. Biennial platform. The next chance to participate is 2023

David Zimberoff, SRAM VP of Marketing, said: “We’re super excited to participate in the IAA Mobility show to reach new riders and end consumers. We love the format, the location and timing of the event, and have a great feeling about the current momentum in the bike industry.”