IBGNA to distribute Barbieri PNK in United States

Rebecca Morley 5th March 2021 Business

Italian Bicycle Group N.A. (IBGNA) is to distribute Barbieri PNK Italian bicycle accessories in the United States.

The range of Barbieri PNK products distributed by IBGNA will include CO2 inflators, mini hand pumps, presta valves and extensions, and tyre and tube tools.

IBGNA is a distribution company of Italian and European cycling products in the United States. The IBD is its exclusive channel of trade, and it does not sell B2C direct or online with the exception of Revoloop.

Distributed brands offered by IBGNA include Barbieri PNK, Bend36, BikeRibbon, Campagnolo, MagicGuanto, MagneticDays, MB Wear, MOA Sport, Revoloop (DE), Scagliarini and Tacx (NL).

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below:

Tags

In other news...

BikeBiz March edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz March is now available online. This month, we catch up …

© Copyright 2021, BikeBiz. BizMedia