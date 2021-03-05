IBGNA to distribute Barbieri PNK in United States

Share Facebook

Italian Bicycle Group N.A. (IBGNA) is to distribute Barbieri PNK Italian bicycle accessories in the United States.

The range of Barbieri PNK products distributed by IBGNA will include CO2 inflators, mini hand pumps, presta valves and extensions, and tyre and tube tools.

IBGNA is a distribution company of Italian and European cycling products in the United States. The IBD is its exclusive channel of trade, and it does not sell B2C direct or online with the exception of Revoloop.

Distributed brands offered by IBGNA include Barbieri PNK, Bend36, BikeRibbon, Campagnolo, MagicGuanto, MagneticDays, MB Wear, MOA Sport, Revoloop (DE), Scagliarini and Tacx (NL).

