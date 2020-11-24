IBGNA to distribute Revoloop TPU inner tubes in USA

Share Facebook

Italian Bicycle Group N.A. (IBGNA) is to distribute Revoloop thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) bicycle inner tubes in the United States.

“We are excited to announce the distribution of Revoloop high-performance bicycle inner tubes in the United States,” said IBGNA spokesperson Antonio Urillo. “Revoloop is the world’s fastest thermoplastic polyurethane inner tube, and we are excited to introduce the brand to the growing TPU inner tube market in the US.”

The range of Revoloop TPU inner tubes includes specially designed tubes for cyclocross, fat tyre, gravel, MTB, touring, triathlon and road cycling disciplines.

“While Revoloop and Tubolito came to market in Europe around the same time (2016), Tubolito (and now Schwalbe) was first to market in the United States and is responsible for paving the way for inner tubes made with TPU,” said Urillo. “The goods news is that Revoloop requires less power to overcome rolling resistance at 45kph compared to any TPU inner tube, so we hope our catching up with Tubolito will be fast and expedient.”

IBGNA is currently establishing an authorised dealer network for Revoloop inner tubes in the USA, and independent bicycle dealers and outdoor retailers are encouraged to make an application with the distributor. IBGNA will also sell direct to consumers through its brand website.

