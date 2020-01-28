iceBike* 2020 to focus on education and business services

One of the central themes of this year’s iceBike* is retailer education and assistance, and Madison has said it will offer both at the show, which runs from 18th to 20th February in Milton Keynes.

The Business Services Area is being expanded this year and more external partners have been invited to share their knowledge and experience with visitors, with representatives from the Association of Cycle Traders, the Aylesbury Training Group, Bikmo Insurance and the Bicycle Association all coming along to showcase their various retailer services and answer questions.

On top of that, Madison will have its own business services available, including credit control, B2B and Freewheel. Dealers who are interested in joining Freewheel will be able to ask any questions and find out how they can get involved.

CEO at Madison and Sportline, Dominic Langan, said: “A few years ago, we introduced the business lounge area to iceBike* where we can have private conversations covering your specific business needs as well as training on B2B for example.

“We have designed it so you can get a huge amount out of attending the show which will more than justify you taking a small amount of time out of the business. We will also have a great schedule of seminars to visitors to attend. The full schedule will be announced in the coming days so keep an eye on the website.”

As usual, visitors can expect the same range of brands to speak to and loads of brand new products on show, some of which will be in the UK for the first time. The likes of Shimano, Park Tool, Thule, Kryptonite, Lazer, Elite, Saracen, Genesis and many more will be out in force, so make sure you register now.

More details will be confirmed in the lead-up to the show and dealers are encouraged to register now at www.icebike.co.uk.

Address:

Marshall Arena:MK

Stadium Way

Bletchley

Milton Keynes

MK1 1ST