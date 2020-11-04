iceBike* goes digital for 2021

Share Facebook

iceBike* is going digital for 2021.

digiBike* will take the iceBike* format and transform it for a contact-free, digital environment. It will take place over a whole week from 8th-12th February, rather than the usual three-day format.

“Just as a taste of what’s on offer, we’re planning video seminars with our brand suppliers, Madison and Sportline brand managers and industry experts,” said a statement. “There will also be daily live webinars with CEO Dominic Langan where you can put your questions to him live, daily.

“Or you can simply browse virtual stands rendered in 3D, checking out the latest products, offers and new ranges from all of our brands. Plus, of course, there will be offer packs posted out to all dealers that sign up so you can still grab all those deals you usually would if you came down to the show in Milton Keynes.”

Pre-event registrations will be compulsory in order to get access to digiBike*, but then dealers will be able to log-in and experience the show in a “whole new way” over the course of the week.

Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison, said: “One thing we have all learnt during 2020 is our industry’s ability to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity and whilst I very much hope by February 2021 the worst of COVID will be behind us, I am pretty sure it will still be unadvisable and undesirable for many to wish to attend a trade event with attendees from all over the country along with suppliers from all over the world. With this in mind, we have created digiBike* as a virtual version of iceBike*.

“Take a virtual walk through all the great brands distributed by Madison and Sportline, with a video presentation of all that is new and exciting for the season ahead by the key staff behind those brands. Live and fully interactive webinars will be run daily but you and your staff can also visit digiBike* any time you want and even from the comfort of your home.”

More information and details on this brand-new concept will be shared over the coming weeks and months. For dealers, registrations for digiBike* will be open shortly and you can sign up at www.digibike.co.uk.

