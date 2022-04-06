Share Facebook

Rebecca Morley catches up with last year’s BikeBiz Woman of the Year finalists to talk about their experiences in the cycle trade. Today, we hear from Silverfish UK’s Tayah Williams, from the Fox Service Centre, winner of BikeBiz Woman of the Year 2021

This piece first appeared in the April edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

I originally started as a temp helping with office admin. Whilst my first role wasn’t necessarily cycle specific, being part of a business where there are so many passionate and enthusiastic cyclists meant I was quickly immersed in the industry, specifically around Fox Suspension. I did and still do learn something new every day.

[My proudest moment to date was] winning the BikeBiz Woman of the Year award for sure, knowing it was voted for by our dealers meant a lot.

Passion for cycling

I do occasionally encounter some scepticism where a customer will question my technical knowledge because I’m a woman but fortunately that’s not very often.

For the most part, it’s a friendly industry where people share a genuine passion for cycling so being part of a business that you know is contributing to a customer’s positive cycling experience is very rewarding.

Is the gender gap closing?

Yes in society generally. However it’s not something that has been an issue for me working in the cycling industry, I’m very lucky to work in such a friendly and diverse environment.

Silverfish UK also won P&A Distributor of the Year at the BikeBiz Awards 2021. In a previous interview with BikeBiz, founder Darren Mabbott said: “To win a BikeBiz Award means a hell of a lot. We were lucky to have been voted Bike Distributor of the Year in 2018 and 2019 so to win the P&A Distributor of the Year accolade feels like welcome recognition for our team’s work on behalf of our many parts and accessory brands.

“But perhaps the one we’re most proud of is Tayah Williams from the Fox Service Centre picking up the Woman of the Year prize. It just added to our delight and highlights what a lot of effort everyone at Silverfish puts in to make the business so successful.”

Read the full interview with Mabbott here.