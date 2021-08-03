Inaugural eBike Demo Weekend coming to Alexandra Palace this month

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The inaugural eBike Demo Weekend is set to take place from 14th-15th August at Alexandra Palace, showcasing a number of brands with fleets of demo e-bikes available for testing.

Brands in attendance include Brompton, Ridgeback, Saracen, Dawes, Falcon, Specialized, Cannondale, Tern, Apache, Gazelle, Wisper, Electrify, ARCC, Angell.bike, Revolutionworks, Chill eBikes, Volt, Moustache, Gocycle, MiRiDER, Riese & Muller and Urban Arrow.

The show is a taster event for the annual Cycle Show and London eBike Festival at Alexandra Palace in April 2022 and an opportunity to fine-tune procedures for the test tracks next year.

Visitors will be able to road test a range of bikes from traditional town bikes ideal for leisure rides with friends and family, to sporty folding bikes for anyone looking to take the sweat out of their commute.

For off-road riders, there’ll be a selection of electric MTB and gravel bikes to test on a trail through the woodland. Kids can also put a range of Squish Bikes around a short kids-only track alongside the Demo Village.

The event is free to attend with demo rides being run all day and bikes available on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority tickets are also available for £5 to guarantee your ride. There will be a registration system in place for timed sessions so the organisers can manage footfall at peak periods.

The eBike Demo Weekend is organised by Immediate Live, the trading name for Upper Street Events and River Street Events.

For more information on the Cycle Show, visit www.cycleshow.co.uk. For more information on the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps, visit www.londonebikefestival.co.uk.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: