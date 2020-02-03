Indie Retail launches new monthly newsletter

Indie Retail has launched a monthly newsletter to be sent out to subscribing independent shops.

The newsletter will contain the “most recent and relevant news and political updates that independent retailers want to see all in one place”.

The political updates, sourced by IRC member ACS, have been refined to the “most relevant” Government updates that could affect independent businesses.

The newsletter will also include an e-commerce calendar for the month ahead, created by Indie Retail. It can be used to keep on top of the vast number of popular holidays and cultural days that can be used to boost revenue and engagement through marketing emails, website, social media and in-store promotion.

To subscribe to the Indie Retail newsletter visit the Indie Retail website homepage.