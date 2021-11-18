Indoor training platform Zwift expands new world

Share Facebook

The hugely popular indoor training and racing platform Zwift has expanded its new map, doubling the size of its latest virtual location.

Makuri Islands, which was released in May, now features new roads in the form of Neokyo, a futuristic reimagining of Japan’s major cities.

Zwift, founded in 2014, has revolutionized the indoor cycling market with its social virtual cycling innovations, sparking a huge surge in the popularity of smart turbo trainers and associated kit.

The platform has been gradually expanding its choice of virtual locations for riders, which currently includes London, a futuristic New York City, iconic Tour de France backdrops, and UCI Road World Championship courses including Yorkshire and Richmond, USA.

Makuri Islands is the latest map opened up to Zwifters, taking inspiration from Japanese landscapes.

The Neokyo section is designed to recreate the fast-paced nature of city life, with fast, flat roads, tall buildings and neon signs.

There are eight new routes for riders to explore on the new section of the map:

RAILWAYS AND ROOFTOPS

Take to the upper city where you will race along city railways and rooftops.

Distance: 3.8 mi // 6.1 km, Elevation Gain: 226 ft // 68.9 m

ROOFTOP RENDEZVOUS

Feel the burn as you climb to the top of Neokyo, scaling rooftops and monorails on the way.

Distance: 2.3 mi // 3.7 km, Elevation Gain: 184.7 ft // 56.3 m

NEON FLATS

Paint the town as you dominate three sprints along this flat route through the city.

Distance: 9.1 mi // 14.7 km, Elevation Gain: 235.2 ft // 71.7 m

SPRINTER’S PLAYGROUND

Keep that heart racing as you complete four sprints in a single route.

Distance: 7.6 mi // 12.3 km, Elevation Gain: 221 ft // 67.4 m

NEOKYO ALL-NIGHTER

Explore everything that Neokyo has to offer including four sprints and a KOM along this challenging route.

Distance: 15.1 mi // 24.3 km, Elevation Gain: 548.9 ft // 167.3 m

SLEEPLESS CITY

Make your way through the heart of the city as you wind along this fast route.

Distance: 5.9 mi // 9.5 km, Elevation Gain: 138.8 ft // 42.3 m

WANDERING FLATS

This long flatter route will take you from the scenic countryside to the bustling city.

Distance: 15.5 mi // 25.0 km, Elevation Gain: 477.7 ft // 145.6 m

TEMPLES AND TOWERS

From downtown rooftops to mystical temples, grind to complete three KOM’s in a single route.

Distance: 20.2 mi // 32.5 km, Elevation Gain: 1043.3 ft // 318 m

Zwift, co-founded by Jon Mayfield, Eric Min, Scott Barger and Alarik Myrin in California, utilises ANT+ or Bluetooth technology to connect turbo trainers with its app, allowing riders to pedal around virtual words.

The platform has recently increased its investment in virtual competition, hosting the first ever UCI Indoor Cycling World Championships, as Zwift aims to increase the popularity of physical exercise e-sports.