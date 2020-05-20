Industry leaders collaborate to show UK that #BikeIsBest

Share Facebook

Cycling brands, retailers and organisations are launching a new joint campaign to show the UK public that #BikeIsBest and inspire a new demographic to take up cycling.

At the heart of the campaign is a film, designed to promote behaviour change and question why we would return to our transport status quo as the nation emerges from COVID-19 lockdown. The film features a protagonist returning to ‘normal’ in search of so-called freedom, only to be met by crowded trains, traffic jams and endless waiting. The campaign explores what could happen if we choose a better future by cycling and highlights that 68% of UK car journeys are under five miles.

The film is supported by digital advertising and will be shared widely amongst the campaign’s network of partners. The budget for the brand-neutral campaign is funded by industry supporters and is coordinated by Fusion Media.

The campaign will utilise the knowledge and insight of Dr Ian Walker, a leading environmental psychologist and expert on behaviour change. The film’s production is led by HUMAN. creative agency. A campaign micro-site will house advice and guides as well as provide digital assets for people to show their own support for the campaign.

The movement will bring leading cycling brands and organisations together to present a message through their campaigning and marketing in the coming months. Each brand is encouraged to use the same hashtag and sign off in communications to leverage the power of the entire industry.

Companies that have pledged their support to the #BikeIsBest film include Beeline, Bikmo, Brompton Bicycle, Canyon UK, Chain Reaction Cycles, Cyclescheme, Cycling Sports Group, Hiplok, HotChillee, Human Race, Islabikes, Le Col, Muc-Off, ProViz, Pure Electric, Specialized UK, Wahoo, Wiggle and Yellow Jersey.

The campaign is also backed by Cycling UK, Sustrans, British Cycling and London Cycling Campaign.

“The industry has a once in a generation opportunity to reach an entirely new audience of potential cyclists and to show off the very best the bike has to offer,” said Adam Tranter, founder and CEO of Fusion Media. “We need to continue to influence the implementation of high-quality cycling infrastructure in our towns and cities but we also need to present cycling as the obvious solution to many problems, in its most open, attractive and enticing form.

“Our campaign film will do this, helping grow the opportunity for the industry and provide partners with valuable qualitative research on potential new customers. If that wasn’t enough, the campaign will help millions of people see the transformative benefits of cycling.”

Sir Chris Hoy added: “It’s been great to see so many children and families enjoying cycling and hear about little ones learning to ride for the first time too. I’ve really enjoyed the time I’ve been able to spend with my children on our bikes. Cycling brings so many long term benefits, both for our health and the environment, so I’d actively encourage everyone to give it a go – whether it’s riding to work, for exercise or just for fun.”

The campaign will launch at the end of May 2020 and additional industry partners are welcomed. Those who pledge to the campaign will receive bespoke campaign assets and qualitative consumer insight data. Interested companies and organisations can get involved in #BikeIsBest by emailing hello@fusion-media.co.uk.