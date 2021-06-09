INEOS Grenadiers to race on Pinarello bikes for next four seasons

Share Facebook

The INEOS Grenadiers will continue to race on Pinarello bikes for the next four seasons.

Since 2010, the team has raced 17 different models of Pinarello. “We have been racing on Pinarello bikes since our inception and it has always been a partnership grounded in a shared love of racing and innovation,” said INEOS Grenadiers team principal Sir Dave Brailsford.

“Pinarello is a company with a unique place in our sport. They have a deep respect for the heritage of cycling, but they combine it with a desire to remain at the cutting edge of technology and engineering. The sport has changed a lot over the years and Fausto and the team have been a big part of our journey for over a decade supporting the team with the very best in bike technology.

“We have experienced a lot but it still feels as exciting now as when we first started out, and we are proud to continue racing together for many years to come.”

Fausto Pinarello, chairman of the board at Cicli Pinarello, said: “The INEOS Grenadiers are world-class bike racers, who love racing. They continue to push for excellence in everything they do. This dedication, professionalism and joy of racing is what enables the riders to race like they do and achieve the results we see at the world’s biggest races, aboard our bikes.”

“At Pinarello, we have strived to constantly develop our flagship race bike to keep the INEOS Grenadiers at the head of the peloton. That commitment to having the best-possible equipment started with the Dogma 60.1, right through to the Dogma F12 of recent years.

“The same evolution has followed in the cobbled classics and also in our time trial bikes. To see Filippo Ganna take the team’s 50th Grand Tour stage victory in Milan on the Bolide “EGO” was yet another proud moment for everyone at Pinarello.”

Antonio Dus, Pinarello CEO, added: “We are linked to INEOS Grenadiers in two respects.

“The victories have always represented the true spirit of Pinarello but above all, we thank them for the magnificent example of teamwork and passion which for us at Pinarello is a source of great inspiration in our daily work.”

