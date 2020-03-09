Ingeklikt expands collection with two cycling kits

Share Facebook

Dutch cycle wear brand Ingeklikt has expanded its collection with two complete cycling kits.

The 2020 collection consists of two new designs, with the Almond Blossom inspired by the painting by Vincent van Gogh. The kit contains jerseys with and without sleeves, bibshorts, arm warmers, a jacket, a cap, a headband and a pair of gloves. The Jellyfeast kit has also been developed according to the Ingeklikt principles.

“Our kits make you stand out in traffic. They’re also super feminine and comfortable,” said the Ingeklikt founder. The colourful jellyfish disco print “turns every ride into a party” and the items of this kit can also be mixed and matched with items from previous collections.

“This feminine jersey is the ideal match with the matching bibshorts and the cycling shorts without bibs,” said a statement. “The red details make you stand out. Do you already own a pair of red or black arm warmers by Ingeklikt? These fit your Jellyfeast outfit perfectly.”