Insync backs Bike Week as UK sees cycling boom during pandemic

Insync Bikes is urging people to saddle up and get riding as it supports Cycling UK’s Bike Week.

The UK-wide event, from 6th to 14th June, will celebrate the increasingly important role of cycling in the health of the nation with online events themed around the health and wellbeing benefits of riding a bike.

Insync, owned by India’s Hero Cycles, is backing the week, which comes as the pastime is experiencing a boom period during the COVID-19 pandemic. People of all ages have been using pedal power to stay in shape, as one of the Government’s permitted daily activities during the lockdown.

Insync, which has seen strong sales of its family range of bikes, is urging people to take part in Bike Week’s theme of seven days of cycling, whether they get out riding for one day or on all seven.

Wayne Clarke, head of IBD sales at Insync, said: “Bike Week is a great opportunity for anyone to get out on a bike, whether they are seasoned cyclists or newcomers to riding. The lockdown restrictions during the global pandemic have shown that cycling is a vital part of the way we move around our towns and cities, with thousands of people now enjoying the benefits of completing their daily commute on two wheels.

“This is a trend we expect to continue long after lockdown is lifted and one that we welcome. Cycling brings together people of all ages and backgrounds and has countless benefits to mental and physical health, which is all too important during the current climate. Studies show it is proven to boost the immune system and improve sensitivity to vaccines while getting out for a ride can ease stress and aid mental wellbeing.”

Insync has called on local authorities to do more to support safer cycling in towns and cities across the UK. Councils up and down the country have been working on travel plans in response to the Government’s £2 billion package to create a new era for cycling and walking, which has been backed by Insync’s Indian owner, Hero Motors Company (HMC).

Already in June, Liverpool City Council has announced it is set to deliver a fund for up to 65 miles of pop-up cycle lanes along seven key routes across the city, while Westminster Council has published plans to provide new and additional space for cyclists in the heart of London. Nottingham City Council revealed it had received £2.5 million Government cash to be spent on new cycle lanes, widening footways, community cycle centres and a workplace travel service, while Tees Valley Combined Authority announced this week it was drawing up plans on how to spend £2 million of government funding.

Last month, Pankaj M Munjal, HMC chairman and managing director, welcomed the measures, which he believed would create huge opportunities for Hero in the UK and India. He said: “India can support the UK with a cost-effective and high-quality manufacturing base for e-bikes. The Hero Global Design centre in Manchester helps us understand and design products specifically for UK customers.”