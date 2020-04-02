Insync becomes latest bike brand to cut prices for NHS and emergency services

Share Facebook

Insync Bikes has launched a new discount deal on a range of bikes for NHS staff and emergency service workers during COVID-19.

The offer will see all Britain’s emergency services staff given 20% off on an exclusive range of Insync Lectro e-bikes, road bikes, and mountain bikes as well as women’s bikes.

“Insync is a family, community bike brand and we passionately believe in cycling as a force for good,” said Insync head of European operations Eddie Eccleston. “We want to offer a helping hand to the brave men and women in the NHS and across the emergency services who have to keep working through this crisis.”

To claim the offer, emergency services staff can visit the Insync-owned Parkers of Bolton website and input the code NHSRULES20, along with their NHS or emergency services ID number. The bikes are then couriered out for home assembly or assembled at one of Insync’s nationwide network of IBDs.

Insync brand ambassador and Olympian Shanaze Reade added: “Everyone’s thoughts and feelings are going at a million miles an hour at the moment, so getting out and doing some exercise is important to boost mental health.

“Whenever anyone is going through a stressful situation, my biggest piece of advice has always been to exercise, because it’s the best thing you can do for yourself and I think this is going to be essential during the coronavirus pandemic.”