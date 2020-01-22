Insync launches new range of IBD-only Coyote MTB bikes

Insync Bikes has launched a new range of IBD-only bikes.

Sales director Wayne Clarke said the initial range of 13 bikes is being made under the Coyote brand and will include ladies and gents mountain bikes, as well as a ladies heritage bike, at price points between £149.99 to £309.99.

Clarke said the range is being launched to create an exclusive IBD brand, that can only be bought in shops and is clearly distinct in brand and price from the company’s online offering of Insync branded bikes on its Insync website.

“We are very fortunate to have long-standing relations with our IBD network of around 400 shops nationwide,” he said. “We have listened to their feedback and created the Coyote range to provide them with a quality bike at the right budget ensuring there is a permanent separate brand for our IBDs that is not offered for sale online.

“Customers will be able to view the Coyote Bikes on our B2B corporate website, branded avocetsports.co.uk If the customer then wants to buy the bike the website will direct them to their nearest bike shop.”

Industry veteran Eddie Eccleston, who is Insync’s European sales director with 40 years of experience in the bike sector, said it is ‘vital’ in the online era to create exclusive offerings to support IBDs.

“Throughout my career, IBDs have been fundamental to the industry and they should be treated with respect,” he said. “At Insync, we continue to see a key market in retail bricks and mortar bike dealers.

“It is very important that our customers are supported nationwide and can receive face-to-face advice from passionate, knowledgeable bike specialists. The IBD network can offer a service you cannot receive online, they can advise on a wide range of bike-related questions as well as offer support for repairs, which is a critical part of the buying and aftercare process. A digital concept like click and collect works best when the bike dealer is on-hand to offer expert advice.”

Ian Collins owner of Devereux Cycles in Sale, Greater Manchester, said: “The Coyote range is very striking in its design and colour scheme so will undoubtedly appeal to the younger generation as well as older riders, which is unusual for an entry-level price point.

“Bikes in this price range can usually be a bit boring and basic but this certainly isn’t the case with the Coyote range, which looks very promising. We have a great relationship with Insync and this range is a change of direction for them, so it’s very exciting for us to take delivery of these bikes.”

Clarke said the Insync Bikes team in Manchester has designed the Coyote range while its parent company India’s Hero Cycles is making the bike at its production facilities in Europe and Asia.

“We believe the Coyote range is right up there with the best-designed, best-looking bikes on the market for adults bikes up to £250,” he said. “The future for Coyote is about quality and affordability.

“We have been able to achieve this standard of bike through the calibre of Hero Cycles’ supply chain in India and around the world, which drives our operation making around five million bikes a year. The breadth of our supply chain, harnessed with our buying power, enables us to make a very high-quality bike at a low price that few of our competitors can match.”

For more details on the Coyote range visit www.insyncb2b.co.uk. Tel: +44 (0)161 727 8508, email: sales@avocetsports.com.