Insync ramps up IBD support with new Lectro e-bike range

Insync Bikes is “ramping up” its campaign to support independent bike dealers with a new exclusive range of Lectro e-bikes.

The range of five Lectro e-bikes is available now for IBDs with a full parts, warranty and servicing package. The e-bikes are being made by Insync’s parent company, Hero Cycles, at its factories in India based on designs made at the Hero Global Design Centre in Manchester. The Lectro range comes after the launch of Insync’s new range of IBD-only mountain bikes under the Coyote brand.

Insync Bikes sales director Wayne Clarke said the Insync team is “very excited” by the new Lectro range which has undergone “rigorous” testing in India and the UK and complies with all EU regulations and safety standards.

“The Insync team has worked really hard on creating this Lectro e-bike range exclusively for IBDs over the last 12 months or so,” he said. “We have taken our time to get the designs and critically the support package right, including swift availability of parts and servicing. The feedback from IBDs is that e-bikes are really beginning to capture the public imagination.

“The innovation is changing the way we cycle and commute by making cycling easier with the added power. But the key for us is to enter the market understanding exactly what IBDs want – an e-bike at an affordable price point with all the right support. For some consumers, the £3000-£5000 price range of e-bikes is too high which is why Insync has created the Lectro range in the £999-£1199 range.

“This is about taking e-bikes to a mass audience and helping IBDs get business through the door with a strong product. The design of e-bikes is also really adapting fast. The urban bikes in the Lectro range are so streamlined in their design, with the battery concealed, that the e-bikes look just like a normal bike without a bulky battery.”

The Lectro range will include the Lectro Easystep, a 20inch wheel folding-bike priced at £999.99, the unisex Lectro Avanti which as a 700c wheel and ‘low step-over’ frames in 17 and 19inch sizes, priced at £1049.99, the unisex Lectro Avanti Plus with 700c wheel and 17 and 19inch frame sizes with Shimano Nexus three-speed rear-hub priced at £1149.99, the Lectro Peak mountain bike which comes in black and silver with 17 and 18.5inch frame sizes and 27.5inch wheel and finally the Lectro Townmaster, a fast commuting e-bike coming in three colours with 17 and 19inch frame sizes and 700c wheel priced at £999.

Clarke said the Lectro range will offer riders three levels of power assistance and will include an added walk assistance feature, where the speed adjusts to 6mph. He said the concealed battery feature protects the battery in an insulated shell and ensures that the battery can be left in place. He said the Lectro batteries will have a charge time of around three hours and a range of 30km per charge. The urban bikes have been designed with an integrated headlamp, as well as double disc brakes and Kenda’s K-shield puncture-resistant tyres.

He said Insync is looking to build stronger links with its IBD network with the Lectro range. “We are very fortunate to have long-standing relations with our IBD network of around 400 shops nationwide but we want to grow that number,” he said. “As with the Coyote IBD only MTB brand customers will be able to view the Lectro e-bikes on our B2B corporate website, and then if they want to buy the e-bike the website will direct them to their nearest bike shop.

“It is vital to make e-commerce work for traditional bricks and mortar bike dealers. The IBD network can offer a service consumers cannot receive online, they can advise on a wide range of bike-related questions as well as offer support for repairs, which is a critical part of the buying and aftercare process. A digital concept like click and collect works best when the bike dealer is on-hand to offer expert advice.|

Pat Aherne, manager of Bolton-based Ebike Capital, has taken delivery of two Lectro models. He said: “E-bikes are absolutely massive at the moment, whether the riders are people wanting to commute to work, young riders who want that extra push when riding up hills or people with impairments such as hip or knee replacements who still want to ride but can’t manage a mechanical bike.

“We sold an e-bike to a 92-year-old recently who wanted to continue to cycle but needed some extra help. These are people who thought their cycling days were over but they don’t have to be. The Lectro range comes at a great price for the specification, which opens up the e-bikes market to even more people. We’re looking forward to working with Insync and excited to showcase these bikes to our customers.”

The e-bikes will be aimed at families looking to improve their fitness, health and well-being through cycling, added Clarke.