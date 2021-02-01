Intense Europe forms exclusive distribution partnership with Parts Europe

Share Facebook

Intense Europe has formed an exclusive partnership with Parts Europe to distribute its new Tazer MX PRO e-MTB throughout Europe.

Parts Europe is the European arm of US-based Parts Unlimited. This new collaboration with Intense Europe is based on the launch of the Tazer MX in the US last October.

“Having seen the success in North America we couldn’t be happier to bring the Tazer MX to Europe with such a strong partner,” said Werner Kastenauer, Intense Europe managing director. “We are truly stoked to offer an MX specific e-bike to the powersports customer backed by Parts Europe’s unrivalled service.”

Anthony Damevin, purchasing manager of Parts Europe, added: “We are fully committed and dedicated to support the participating powersports dealers with the same reliable service they already experience in the motorcycle and ATV business.”

The Tazer MX PRO will be sold exclusively in Europe through Parts Europe via its network of selected dealers. Bikes will be in dealerships by September 2021.

