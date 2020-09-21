invisiFRAME attends XPEL annual dealer conference in San Antonio

Share Facebook

Shropshire-based bike frame protection specialists invisiFRAME were recently invited to attend the XPEL annual dealer conference in San Antonio.

As XPEL’s largest business account in the bicycle protection industry, invisiFRAME spent time with senior executives and technicians at XPEL as well as other leading XPEL customers from across the globe.

Vicky Regan was ‘delighted’ to be able to meet the wider team: “We took time to talk with Ryan Pape (CEO) as well as other senior managers from XPEL about their plans for the future, product news and also the ongoing logistics development the company are putting in place.

“Whilst there we got to see some of the exciting new products and visit the various sites the team are working from.”

