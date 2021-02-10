Isla Rowntree steps back from Islabikes after 15 years

Share Facebook

Isla Rowntree has stepped back from her role at the head of Islabikes, the Ludlow-based company she launched in 2006.

Rowntree’s first employee Tim Goodall has taken over as managing director and will shortly become the majority owner of Islabikes, with Rowntree retaining the remaining shares.

Rowntree and Goodall first met when, as a teen, he showed up at the local cycling club to race. He joined Islabikes as a bike builder and quickly became a student of bikes and business. Goodall has since been ‘instrumental’ in setting the vision, strategy and values of the business.

“It has long been my ambition to build a lasting company, so passing on the baton to someone who shares my values has been of the utmost importance,” said Rowntree. “I firmly believe in businesses being a force for good; a vehicle for individuals to have a greater positive impact on society than we usually can alone.”

Goodall added: “The humble bicycle is a phenomenally efficient vehicle that can benefit our towns and cities. We are at the consumer end of this, and with thoughtful design, we can play a small part in encouraging people to cycle more – that is why Islabikes was founded, and it is why we will remain relentlessly focused on designing bikes that remove barriers to cycling.”

