Islabikes adds Rothan 14 balance bike to range

Children’s bike brand Islabikes has added the Rothan 14 balance bike to its range.

The new 14in wheeled balance bike fits children from approximately three years old and is ‘perfect’ for mastering two-wheel balance ready for their first pedal bike, said the brand.

It shares all the Islabikes design details with its smaller sibling the Rothan 12, but for children with an inside leg of 36cm upwards.

Director Dave Bowater said: “The balance bike is the gateway to cycling for so many children and speaking as a parent of two, one of my proudest moments was watching them scoot off into the distance for the first time.

“By adding this larger size, we are now offering taller children the opportunity to get the very best introduction to cycling.”

Rothan 14 highlights:

– 3.4kg

– Rear brake with light-action brake lever

– 14in Islabikes wheels and pneumatic tyres

– Narrow handlebars

– Downsized handlebar diameter with super slim grips

– Exclusive Rothan saddle, specifically shaped for scooting

www.islabikes.co.uk

