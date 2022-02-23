Islabikes launches new bike for riders with disproportionate dwarfism

Share Facebook

Islabikes has increased its range of step-through adult models with a new bike for riders with disproportionate dwarfism.

The new Joni step-through bike, in 20” and 24” wheel sizes, was designed with extensive input from Dwarf Sports Association members and is specifically for those with disproportionate dwarfism who want a bike for transport, socialising, or as part of an active lifestyle.

The most striking point of difference to a typical bike is the unique frame design – riders benefit from an upright, comfortable riding position and an ultra-low stepover. Combined with proportionally designed components and Islabikes’ passion for simplicity, the result is an innovative, readily available bike that Islabikes hopes will bring significant change to those who previously had little to no choice.

Managing director Tim Goodall said: “To mass produce, you need a mass market, and mass markets are usually average; average height, average weight, average arms, average legs – you name it, it’s average. That’s great if you’re average, but dreadful if you’re not.

“We are determined to overcome the barriers that prevent cycling. For the Joni 20 and 24, that means manufacturing them locally in small batches, something we are incredibly excited about.”

Joni 20 and 24 highlights:

– Unique frame design and riding position

– Ultra-low stepover provides excellent foot clearance when getting on and off

– Proportional crank lengths and wide-range 7-speed gearing

– Narrow swept-back handlebars mean minimal twisting of your wrists when turning

– Short reach brake levers for better control

– Luggage rack and mudguard accessory options

– Hand-built by Islabikes’ team in Ludlow, Shropshire

– Price: £899.99

– Weight: Joni 20: 9.2kg, Joni 24: 10.1kg

The new model is available in 20” and 24” wheel sizes and is manufactured at Islabikes’ headquarters in Ludlow, Shropshire. They can be ordered directly online or over the phone for delivery in the UK and Europe.

The Joni 20 and 24 are available now.