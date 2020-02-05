Isle of Wight council’s active travel programme saves over 500,000 car trips

Over 500,000 car trips have been saved by a council active travel programme aimed at promoting sustainable modes and reducing car use on the Isle of Wight.

The ‘Transforming Travel on the Isle of Wight: Transition to Transformation’ programme has been running since 2017, following the Isle of Wight Council’s successful £1.35 million funding bid to the Department for Transport.

The three-year programme aims to deliver a range of initiatives to enable and encourage local residents and visitors to travel around the island sustainably – by walking, cycling, car sharing and using public transport more.

In its first two years the independent assessment has estimated the Transforming Travel programme has saved 502,000 car trips (353,000 car driver trips and 149,000 car passenger trips). This has saved an estimated 6,259,000 car kilometres and the release of almost 1,130 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Councillor Ian Ward, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said: “It is great our active travel projects continue to make good progress, and that the latest external assessment indicates a reduction in private car use amongst visitors, and for resident journeys to employment and education.

“By prompting over 500,000 new trips by active and sustainable modes, the programme will also have contributed to improving the health and well-being of residents and visitors.”

The programme has also increased use of sustainable transport – generating in the region of 131,000 bus passenger trips, 126,000 cycling trips and 387,000 additional walking trips.

In addition to the council, partner organisations involved with the ‘Transforming Travel on the Isle of Wight: Transition to Transformation’ include Isle of Wight College, Visit Isle of Wight and Wight Cycle Training.