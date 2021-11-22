Ison Distribution appoints Matthew Billing, welcomes back Bryan Harris

Share Facebook

Ison Distribution has welcomed Matthew Billing to the company, increasing its brand management and marketing team to double figures and further cementing its intent on continuing its growth in the sector for many years to come.

The distributor has also welcomed back Bryan Harris under the new role of strategic brand manager, who has returned to Ison Distribution to reignite his passion for the cycling industry and to get back into product development using his experience of over ten years in the sector.

Billing brings with him over 20 years of experience from the consumer electronics industry – covering account management, product training, new product development and brand management. With a huge passion for cycling, especially MTBs, Billing has spent the last two years developing his hobby into a career; working in an independent e-bike centre refining his knowledge in all things cycling related.

Billing said: “I am hugely excited to join the team at Ison Distribution – where I hope to put my experience gained from consumer electronics, and my passion for cycling, to good use by contributing to the continued success of the cycle industry.”

Managing director Lloyd Townsend said: “All of us at Ison Distribution are delighted to have Matthew join our family and further bolster our brand management team to develop our service to our dealers.”

On Harris’ appointment, Townsend said: “We have been looking to bolster our brand manager team at I.D. for a few months now. We have worked closely with Bryan before, and I am confident that his passion and knowledge for the industry will make him an excellent addition for the whole company. We welcome having Bryan back with us in his new role to help us continue to move forwards successfully for years to come.”

“I am really happy and excited to be back at Ison Distribution,” Harris said, “I’m going to bring my passion and enthusiasm for the cycling world and am looking forward to getting back to working with some of the best brands in the industry.”