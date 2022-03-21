Ison Distribution now distributing dropper and components brand KS in UK

Share Facebook

Premium droppers and components brand KS will now be distributed by Ison in the UK, parting ways with Jungle after nine years.

“After nine happy and successful years of partnership, Jungle and KS are announcing they are parting ways,” said a statement. “Post-acquisition (by Santa Cruz Bicycles and Pon Bike in 2018), we are now looking to directly align ourselves with our own brands – Santa Cruz, Juliana, Cervelo and Reserve – and supporting their growth within UK market.

“The term ‘family’ is often overused in the industry, but Martin and the KS team have really shown the true meaning of the word in all our dealings with them over the years and as such it was very important that we handed over to a suitable partner who would be able to realise the potential and take the business to a new level. So we’re delighted that Lloyd and his team have taken up the baton, and we wish them every success in the future.”

KS said it has led the industry in dropper post innovations with a commitment to developing the highest performing and reliable models at any price point. It has introduced the modern air/oil dropper, and has also introduced the first hydraulic dropper with a zero-movement cable and the first viable ultralight carbon fiber dropper.

Lloyd Townsend, Ison MD said: “Ison are very grateful and excited to be able to welcome KS into our family of exclusive distribution brands. KS’s market-leading ‘dropper’ seatposts complement perfectly with our existing ranges of leading components.

“Ison will endeavour to continue to offer KS dealers the same great service that Dickon and his crew at Jungle have managed to maintain over many years. We are expecting to see stock of several new and exciting lines later this year and will be offering dealers the ability to order KS products at the COREbike show.”

Ison Distribution is displaying its exclusive and in house brands in both the Hungaroring and Indy rooms at COREbike. On display will be no less than 24 brands across the two rooms, with everything from Halo wheels through to MRP suspension, Princeton CarbonWorks wheels and All-City bikes.