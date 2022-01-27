Ison Distribution receives delivery of 2022 Benno Etility bikes after delays

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ison Distribution has received a delivery of the 2022 range of Bosch-powered Benno Etility bikes, following several delays.

A significant number are pre-sold, the distributor said, but there are still some limited stocks available for immediate delivery.

“A typical e-bike offers a nice ride, but not much utility,” said a statement. “A cargo e-bike carries heavy loads, but can be difficult to manoeuvre. We believe what people really need is an everyday e-bike engineered with the perfect blend of ride dynamics, cargo capacity and good looks. Awesome agility with the ability to carry exactly what you need. We call it Etility Design and it’s at the heart of every Benno e-bike.”

The Benno Boost, with Etility Design, is ‘up for anything’ and able to carry more than 3x the load of a typical bike, said Benno. The Bosch mid-drive electric motor and dual battery option delivers ‘unrivalled performance’ with up to 160 miles of range. The Boost has an interchangeable rack and rail system that lets riders choose from dozens of possible configurations to suit the mission and their lifestyle.

New for 2022, Benno has launched the Boost featuring the Bosch Performance motor to enable a more competitive price point while still enabling the rider to haul all the kit they want, with 250w of power and 65Nm of torque all controlled via the Purion display unit.

The eJoy, with Etility Design, is built around the Bosch mid-drive electric motor. The sturdy rack and available front trays and storage bags let riders carry 2x more weight than the typical bike, said Benno, and the comfortable, upright riding position gives riders confidence and control, even while carrying cargo. The eJoy is also 100% compatible with most premium child seats.

The RemiDemi has small wheels and fat, grippy tyres, a thick, sturdy frame with a convenient low step through, and an upright seating position atop a wide saddle. It has a Bosch mid-drive electric motor, Shimano Sora 9-speed and hydraulic disc brakes.

Read more: Highway Code changes a ‘hugely important step’ towards making roads safer for everyone, says Cycling UK

Ison Distribution said it has limited stocks of the Boost, E-Joy and RemiDemi models. Dealers wishing to become approved dealers of Benno Etility bikes can contact Ison Distribution on 01353 662 662.