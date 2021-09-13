Ison Distribution welcomes Robinson as marketing manager

Share Facebook

Ison Distribution has welcomed Stephen Robinson to the business, who has taken up the role of marketing manager.

Robinson is joining ID with over 14 years of experience within the industry sector and has spent time working in small family-run bicycle retailers through to large distribution companies and globally leading brands.

Robinson will be strengthening ID’s existing marketing team as well as supporting its brand managers, allowing the business to continue to focus on its core strengths such as trade communications, consumer-facing advertising and promotion of brands, as well as support the sales team with dedicated material, manage sponsorships and events to maximise brand focus and investigate future opportunities for ID’s growth and sustainability.

“I look forward to the next step in my career with ID and will enjoy taking everything I have learnt from the past ten years of brand management into a role that sees me support the brilliant teams at Ison as well as find those hidden gems within the company’s portfolio,” said Robinson.

Lloyd Townsend, managing director of Ison Distribution, added: “We have been looking to add the role of marketing manager to I.D. for a few months now. We had an opportunity to gain Stephen’s industry knowledge and experience and felt he was an excellent addition to our family. The whole Ison team here and I wish Stephen every success in the new role, and look forward to Stephen helping us shape the successful future of Ison for years to come.”