Ison to show All City dream bike build at CORE

Ison Distribution will be showing a dream bike build based around the all-new All City Cosmic Stallion at this weekend’s CORE.

It features the new Redshift Suspension seat post, along with a host of other brand new components.

All City Cosmic Stallion

“Perfectly capable of flying fast down the tarmac, the Cosmic Stallion really shines when things get rough. Quick, efficient, and designed for all-road riding and racing, we’re yet to find a bike that does a better job at soaking up road chatter and jealous stares,” said a statement.

“Featuring A.C.E. tubing: painstakingly crafted from our proprietary heat-treated, air-hardened, and custom-extruded A.C.E. steel tubing, there’s nothing else like it on Earth.”

Wheels: Princetown Carbon Works: GRIT 4540

RRP £2,500

“Brand new to the UK market-place – Princetown Carbon wheels from the USA have been seen on some of the biggest Pro-Tour team bikes,” said a statement.

“The newest member of the family, the GRIT 4540 was designed from the ground up to recalibrate your expectations from a carbon wheelset. Lightweight? Got it. Amazing stiffness? Check. Versatile, snappy, fast, stable? Always. Ideal for climbing and all-purpose road OR gravel/CX (mixed terrain, gravel, cyclocross).

“How do we do it? Taking experience from the 6560, we launched the GRIT with our variable depth sinusoidal cross-section, for unrivalled crosswind stability. We also introduced a slightly varying width to the profile, and optimized our carbon layup, focusing around high-stress areas. The nipple bed has been completely re-engineered to provide greater carbon thickness in that area while removing material where not needed. 21mm hook to hook and 29.9mm at the widest point.

“Next level stuff? Try a uniform, hole-less tyre bed. By removing holes from the tyre bed, the wheel becomes incredibly stiff (holes+carbon aren’t best friends). That allowed us to make the tyre bed thinner (lighter) while providing greater hoop stiffness (stronger). Oh yeah, no more tubeless tape either (you’re welcome). The GRIT 4540. Available laced to White Industries or TUNE, Rim or Disc. Tubeless and podium ready. Reserved for those with GRIT.”

Redshift ShockStop Seatpost

RRP £229.99

“The patent-pending ShockStop Suspension Seatpost provides 35mm of tuneable, ultra-responsive suspension travel for the ultimate bump-eating comfort,” said a statement. “Ideally matched with the 20mm travel offered by a Redshift Suspension stem, 35 mm of rear suspension let you float over rough terrain – ride further, faster, and more comfortably on the bike you already own. The minimal, subtle design blends seamlessly with the aesthetic of modern gravel, road, and e-bikes.”

– 35mm of active suspension travel

– Adjustable preload stiffness adjustment

– Swappable springs included for different rider weights

– Optimised linkage geometry provides ultra-responsive suspension

– 27.2mm x 350mm length (shims available to fit larger seat tube sizes)

Schwalbe G-One Ultra Bite EVO TLE tyres

RRP £61.99

“Gravel without limits. Created for off-road use. The aggressive tread design impresses with its compact “tape knobs” in the middle of the tread and provides full grip and unrivalled traction. The strong outer blocks provide the rider with safety at all times when cornering,” said a statement.

“The G-One Ultrabite’s off-road performance is noticeably enhanced by the stable construction and progressive Tubeless Easy technology. The tyre is completed with the versatile Addix Speedgrip compound. In widths of 40mm and 50mm, the G-One Ultrabite is perfectly suited for use on gravel roads, forest tracks and trails, even in challenging conditions.

“The Ultrabite offers remarkable performance as a front tyre in combination with G-One Bite or G-One Allround on the rear wheel.”