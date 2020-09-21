J-Tech Suspension reveals updated branding

Share Facebook

J-Tech Suspension has updated its branding.

With over 25 years of experience as a specialist suspension service and tuning centre, the team at J-Tech ensure suspension forks, shocks and seat posts are fit for purpose and when needed, race-tuned. The recent pandemic has seen a rise in participation in mountain biking, from new riders getting out on their bikes for the first time to seasoned riders having more time to get out and fine-tune their riding.

David Richards, from J-Tech’s marketing agency Chptr4, said: “The new colour pallet and simplified logo embody the precision with which J-Tech work and lends itself to a wider range of uses. We’re excited to introduce it.”

Stockists of Ohlins, Fox, Rockshox, Cane Creek, Andreani and Push alongside others, and as an official Ohlins service centre, J-Tech said it has seen record

numbers of services delivered this year.

j-techsuspension.co.uk

