James Deane joins Northern CC as event project manager

James Deane, founder of gravel and adventure cycling website ADVNTR.cc, has joined Northern Consultancy Co as the firm’s newest event project manager.

Northern has several years of experience providing consultancy and project management services to brands across a variety of business sectors, but specialises in work for the cycling and outdoor industries.

“I’m very excited to take this next step in my career and to share my skills and knowledge with the team at Northern Consultancy,” said Deane. “The company has ambitious plans and an outstanding reputation for producing exceptional work in its sector – I can’t wait to get started.”

Paul Errington, owner of Northern CC, added: “2020 certainly has been a hugely challenging year for all those in the events industry but we have to look forward and James joining us will allow us to further our growth. We are excited to develop our business further with James as part of the team.”

For marketing and PR, event activation or brand-related experiences enquiries, contact Northern CC at contact@northern.cc.

