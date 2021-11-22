JDM announces RecovaPro sponsorship with Matt Jones

Share Facebook

Sports, fitness and bike distributor JDM Products has announced the sponsorship of Red Bull mountain bike slopestyle rider Matt Jones with RecovaPro massage therapy guns.

RecovaPro is a UK brand of massage therapy guns that has been pushing into the cycling and cycle sport category.

Steven May from distributor JDM said: “Having watched Matt work so hard to develop world’s first tricks, we know that it takes lots of practice and a great deal of falling off. His insightful YouTube content and sharing those journeys of perseverance is what made us want to partner with him.”

May added: “The RecovaPro products enable Matt and any athlete, to use them for warm-up and increase recovery time after hard sessions. The biggest benefit though is providing the focused intensity exactly where it is needed when inevitably he suffers bumps and bruises.

“The RecovaPro website provides all of the ‘How to Use’ tips for different muscle groups and locations, so every athlete, whatever their standard, can get the fastest possible recovery with the product range. All of the RecovaPro products have interchangeable focus heads for the perfect massage in the exact location you need.”

Jones said: “It’s great to work with a brand that can help and support me when I am pushing myself to the very limits and getting battered and bruised along the way. Physical recovery alongside the mental recovery that I have already perfected means that I now have to full package to continue pushing the limits.”

RecovaPro has also announced sponsorships with Rangers and Wolves football teams and Geoff Hurst in recent weeks as well as the Ribble Weldtite cycle team. The RecovaPro range consists of the high-powered professional SE model, retailing at £229, and the portable Lite model, retailing at £159.

Additionally, RecovaPro supports all cycle retail stores with a working POS unit with full in-store demonstration so that customers can experience them for themselves. JDM is looking for more cycle retail stores to partner with; reach out to May directly at smay@jdmproducts.com and 07546 931642.

www.recovapro.com