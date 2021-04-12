JDM Products adds RecovaPro to brand portfolio

Share Facebook

Knaap Bikes distributor JDM Products has added percussive massage brand RecovaPro to its portfolio.

The JDM team, lead by Steven May in the UK, is starting the push into the cycling category through independent cycle stores that have strong connections with their local clubs and riders.

The RecovaPro products are made with the help of the latest vibration and battery technology, developed to provide relief from soreness, stiffness and muscle pain.

“Our partnership with RecovaPro enables independent cycle stores to provide a new level of support service to local riders and clubs,” said May. “With RecovaPro, they can help leisure, and more serious riders, to benefit from the use of new technology not just in recovery but also everyday fitness and relaxation.

“As we build our brand portfolio over the coming weeks and months, we will add more physical benefit products and brands to our portfolio that will help cycle retail stores to offer profitable, new and exciting products that provide real benefits to both loyal and new customers alike.”

The RecovaPro product range starts with the Lite on-the-go retailing at £159 and progresses to the SE deep tissue percussion massager at £229. The RecovaPro massage gun helps in relieving stress and relaxes the body by releasing tension and fluid deep in the muscles to increase tissue metabolism. It also decreases the risk of sprains and strains by enhancing joint flexibility, and promotes the circulation of blood in the body.

May concluded: “We are looking forward to bringing on new retail partners with the RecovaPro brand and any store considering the category should reach out directly to us so that we can help them get up and running with RecovaPro and more of our premium brands.”

www.RecovaPro.com

