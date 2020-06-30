Je James launches new e-commerce website

Share Facebook

Je James is launching its new e-commerce website.

“We’d been running a Magento system for a number of years and we’d over-engineered it to the point of bursting at the seams,” said Mark James. “With our customers coming to depend on us during these difficult times, we knew we couldn’t continue limping on.

“We had reached the stage of it causing more problems than it solved and we knew a catastrophic failure wasn’t something we could afford. We began working with Objective 1 on their Push system and decided we would launch when the climate was less demanding. It meant we had time to test and soft launch; certainly, that was the plan.

“We’d met the team at OB1 via the good work they do with Specialized and other brands and retailers. We knew the Push system was engineered for bike brands and retailers, and they have an excellent working knowledge of the cycle trade. We had complete belief in Objective 1 and the e-commerce platform we wanted to launch with, we just knew there were so many areas to address at a time when the business was, pretty much, 100% reliant on web sales.”

Objective 1’s Andrew Booth added: “‘Uncertain’ would be a concise way of describing it. We’ve integrated our Push system with Cybertill, but this was largely untested as no other company had done it before. We knew the site would be receiving incredibly high volumes of traffic from the moment it went live and our main concern was for JE James and protecting their key channel for revenue generation. We are always confident in what we do and we had our team supporting the launch, throughout. On reflection, it couldn’t have gone any smoother. That’s not to say it was perfect, we had a few unforeseen issues to overcome, but we worked very closely with JE James to get them fixed. Most importantly the changeover was same-day; literally the old site off and the new site on, and the sales rolled in.”

“I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Objective1,” added James. “Being able to launch when and how we did wasn’t part of the plan, but it’s been more successful than we could have hoped for. The Push platform is excellent, user friendly and most importantly, it makes sales. I cannot complement Objective 1 enough for their hard work and professionalism throughout the project.”

https://www.pushretail.io/

https://www.objective1.co.uk/

https://www.jejamescycles.com/

