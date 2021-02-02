John Gerritsen and Daren Alspaugh joining Light & Motion’s sales team

Share Facebook

John Gerritsen and Daren Alspaugh will be joining Light & Motion’s rep team, covering Colorado, Utah and New Mexico.

“Working alongside John and Daren for many years as a rep with both Scott Bikes and Club Ride Apparel, I’m beyond thrilled to bring these pros into our team,” said Eric Addicott, Light & Motion national sales manager. “They have a track record and level of professionalism that is best in class, and as a bonus, they are experienced in our product segment.”

Gerritsen added: “Daren and I are really excited to join Eric and his team. Light & Motion is an industry-leading brand, and in conversations with dealers, I am blown away by the level of dealer and consumer love for the brand and products.”

To reach Gerritsen and Alspaugh to place orders for Light & Motion Bike Lights, email them at john@ptarmigangroup.net or 303-919-8833. Light & Motion can be contacted via sales@lightandmotion.com. For any warranty questions, email customerservice@lightandmotion.com.

Light & Motion is still looking for sales representatives for ID, MT, WY and OH IN, MI areas as well as Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in Canada. With manufacturing happening domestically, Light & Motion has products in stock and ready to ship.

