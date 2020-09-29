Johnny Mapplebeck passes away aged 101

Share Facebook

Johnny Mapplebeck, founder of Whitaker and Mapplebeck Cycles, now trading as Pennine Cycles, has passed away peacefully aged 101.⁠

He opened the bike shop with his friend in 1946 after returning from the war, and over the years built a successful business. Owners Paul and Sandra Corcoran bought the business from him when he retired and emigrated to Canada aged 80, and celebrated owning Pennine Cycles for 20 years earlier this year.

“If you ever came into the shop when Johnny was there you were always met with a warm welcome, a drink and one of his many wonderful stories,” they said.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

