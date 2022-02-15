Jonathan Hum joins VanMoof as global chief marketing officer

VanMoof has announced a major new hire with the appointment of Jonathan Hum as its global chief marketing officer.

Hum will lead across all aspects of the brand’s marketing output as it consolidates its position as a global leader in the field of e-bikes and urban mobility.

“2022 is set to be an incredibly exciting year for VanMoof,” said Hum. “This is a brand and a product that is redefining city mobility and pioneering real change. I’m thrilled to be joining the ride and ready to lead VanMoof’s next wave of growth.”

Hum has over 20 years of brand, agency and marketing experience, having held previous positions such as global senior director of brand marketing at Nike and managing director at design and communications agency AKQA. Hum’s leadership at MasterClass as VP, marketing was pivotal during its period of breakthrough growth as the EdTech platform tripled its valuation in under two years.