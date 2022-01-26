Juiced Bikes announces $10 million strategic partnership with Aima Technology Group

Share Facebook

Juiced Bikes has announced a $10 million strategic partnership with electric bike manufacturer, the Aima Technology Group.

The partnership includes growth investment capital, product development and manufacturing support, as well as the globalisation of the Juiced Bikes brand in new international markets.

The electric bike company has helped drive significant US market growth with products including the RipCurrent, Scrambler and Scorpion models. The new partnership provides an ‘unparalleled financial and operational commitment that now positions Juiced to turbocharge its impressive growth trajectory’.

With this investment, Juiced will fund expansion initiatives in both the domestic and international markets, while significantly expanding and scaling its production capabilities.

“Aima is a partner with e-bike experience and resources that are totally unmatched in the US market,” said Tora Harris, CEO and founder of Juiced Bikes. “They are an ideal fit for Juiced Bikes because they have the resources, scale, and, most importantly, the quality at scale to ramp up our production rapidly, and at the same time improve the product the end customer receives.

“This partnership brings together the award-winning design capabilities and groundbreaking innovation of Juiced with the industry-leading production capabilities and manufacturing technology of Aima, while providing funding for a new dedicated R&D facility to produce our own proprietary IP on a much larger, global scale.”

From its inception in 2009 to the present, Juiced Bikes’ growth has been organic, delivering triple-digit revenue growth since 2020 with its e-bike models appearing on nearly a dozen ‘best e-bike’ lists over the last 18 months, including Electrek’s E-Bike of the Year in 2021.

Juiced Bikes are developed, engineered, and designed at the company’s headquarters in San Diego, California, built to exacting quality specifications and equipped with the company’s 52-volt battery. Committed to utilising advanced technologies to optimally distribute and support its growing portfolio of electric transportation products, Juiced aims to ensure an efficient, reliable and trusted connection with its community of riders.