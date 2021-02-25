Kalas, British Cycling extend collaboration to 2024

Share Facebook

Kalas and British Cycling have extended their collaboration for a further four years.

The Czech based custom cycle wear specialists will continue as the official sportswear supplier to British Cycling and the Great Britain Cycling Team until the end of 2024.

“When it comes to performance, our on-bike clothing supplier is important to the success of the Great Britain Cycling Team,” said British Cycling performance director Stephen Park. “To be the world’s best we must be at the cutting edge of innovation.

“We have developed a close working relationship with Kalas and together, we have some very exciting on-bike clothing plans which will improve aerodynamic performance and help make our riders go faster on the bike.”

Kalas director Josef Filip added: “In British Cycling we have found a fantastic partner to work with. Together, we have an incredible combined knowledge and expertise in the development of high-performance cycle wear. British Cycling support world-class athletes which include an unrivalled amount of track and wind tunnel testing data.

“Kalas has developed a state-of-the-art production facility. Together we have the combined ability to quickly innovate like never before. Our ambition is to pass on the opportunity of experiencing the benefits of enhanced comfort and performance to all our customers.”

