Kask America partners with Pirelli for US distribution

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Kask America has formed a distribution partnership with Pirelli.

The agreement will see Kask America distribute the tyre brand’s cycling range across the US market. The offering comprises of over 100 products, with each model available in a variety of measures and profiles.

Pirelli’s Italian-made products will form a distribution package alongside Kask’s own multi-discipline range of Italian-made helmets and sister-brand KOO’s cycling eyewear.

“We are excited to partner with such an esteemed brand to bring further benefit to our customers,” said Kask sales and marketing director Alberto Fonte.

“Pirelli truly appreciates Kask’s philosophy and its high-quality products perfectly complement the premium package we are able to offer to the US market. This agreement fits perfectly into our long-term sales strategy.”