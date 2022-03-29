Kask and Koo open new concept store in New York City

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Helmet manufacturer Kask and eyewear brand Koo have announced the opening of their first-ever concept store, located in the Garment District in Manhattan, New York City.

Split across their sports collections, the store will encompass both brand’s fit and feel, focusing on attention to customer experience and care. Alongside the seasonal ranges in cycling, snow and equestrian, spares and repairs services will be available all year round.

Diego Zambon, general manager at Kask, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our first-ever concept store in the heart of New York City’s Garment District. Our portfolio has grown substantially over the last few years and this new avenue is a natural next step to providing excellent customer experience.

“Encompassing the look and feel of both Kask and Koo products, we hope the store will become a hub for all sporting disciplines within the city, whether that is cycling, skiing or equestrian riding. We look forward to opening the doors on 29th March 2022 and watching the communities thrive.”

The location in the Garment District has been chosen due to the city’s array of passionate athletes across many disciplines. Opening its doors today, 29th March, the store will provide a base location for various events, including cycling ride-outs and aims to become a rendezvous point for the New York City community.

The concept store is located at 214 W 39th, New York, NY 10018, United States.

Read more: Strava announces three-year partnership with Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Founded in 2004 and based in Italy, Kask creates helmets for a wide range of sectors from skiing to cycling, mountaineering, horse riding, rescue and security. In 2016, the company launched Koo, its own line of ski masks and eyewear.

In recent years, Kask has also won awards including an If Design Award, ISPO Award, Red Dot Design Award, Eurobike Award and 100 Eccellenze Italiane Prize. Headed by president and founder Angelo Gotti, the company now employs 90 staff and exports to all five continents.

Kask and Koo are distributed in the UK by VeloBrands, which also recently added Litelok and Absoluteblack to its portfolio.