Kask extends partnership with INEOS Grenadiers until 2024

Kask has extended its partnership with INEOS Grenadiers with a four-year contract renewal until 2024.

Since the start of their collaboration in 2010, the riders of INEOS Grenadiers, formerly Team Sky and Team INEOS, have ridden KASK helmets to numerous victories on the WorldTour stage.

“As we approach a 12th season with the world’s most successful cycling team, we are now very happy to say that this partnership will continue through to 2024,” said Diego Zambon, general manager of Kask. “INEOS Grenadiers entrusting the safety of their riders to us, as a helmet supplier, is a true honour and source of pride, but also a great responsibility.

“Its input in the design and development of our helmets has been invaluable and their drive to succeed has in turn driven us to innovate and constantly improve our products. Here’s to another four years!”

Carsten Jeppesen, head of technical operations and commercial of INEOS Grenadiers, added: “We have been working with Kask since the team’s inception in 2010 and in that time we have achieved a lot together.

“Alongside our 11 Grand Tour victories sit a series of world firsts in helmet development, not just making our riders faster but keeping them safe too. We are looking forward to building upon this history and continuing to achieve at the highest level of the sport.”

