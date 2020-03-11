Kask launches new carbon full-face MTB helmet

Share Facebook

Kask has launched the new Defender, a carbon-shelled, full-face mountain bike helmet.

“Bringing together Kask’s industry-leading know-how in cycle and snow sports helmet design, the new Defender has been developed specifically with downhill, enduro and freeride mountain bikers in mind,” said a statement. “For enthusiasts and racers alike, it blends the latest full-face helmet construction technologies and materials with the sleek and stylish design that Kask is renowned for.”

The helmet weighs 750g in a size M and has 18 ventilation ports that enable “fast heat dissipation”. Inside, quick-release cheek padding assists with safe helmet removal in the event of a crash, as well as easy cleaning, along with the interchangeable, Velcro-less, washable inner lining that “maximises rider comfort”.

The cheek padding and inner lining also help to ensure an “optimum fit” around the rider’s head, with a ‘Double D-ring’ chin strap securing the Defender in place. The helmet has also been engineered to provide the “widest field of vision possible”, with wide-angle cutaways built-in and an adjustable visor integrated into its top section.

The Defender is available in four sizes (S-XL) and four-colour designs.

Defender’s key features:

– Full carbon outer shell

– Lightweight (750g in size M)

– Excellent ventilation with 18 ports

– Easily removable cheek padding

– Easily removable inner liner

– Double D-ring chin strap

– Wide field of vision with adjustable peak

– Replaceable chin guard air filter

– Available in four sizes S-XL

– Four colourways

– RRP €500.00 / £470.00 / US$500.00