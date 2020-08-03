Kask launches new Mojito³ helmet

Share Facebook

Kask has launched its brand new Mojito³ helmet.

Replacing the Mojito X model, the Mojito³ offers commuters, e-bikers and enthusiast road riders alike an “attractive and affordable helmet that doesn’t compromise on safety”.

The Kask-exclusive Blue Tech material used in the helmet’s internal padding provides comfort and also wicks away excess sweat and eliminates skin irritation to keep the rider’s head cool, dry and comfortable. The helmet’s updated design optimises ventilation, providing larger vents to further increase airflow.

The Mojito³ uses Kask’s exclusive ergonomic Octo Fit head retention system. Octo Fit enables the rider to fine-tune the helmet’s position on the head, adjusting precisely to fit.

The new Mojito³ weighs 230g (medium size) and features reflective detailing for enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.

Since its inception in 2004, Kask has maintained the highest standards in safety testing for each and every model that has been produced. The Mojito³ is no different and surpasses the European safety certification requirements by 48%. The new Mojito³ is WG 11 certified and ensures up to 32% improvement on rear impact, up to 25% improvement on frontal impact and up to 12% improvement on top impact, in comparison to its Mojito X predecessor.

Designed, tested and manufactured in Italy, the Mojito³ is priced at £130/£140 (matt)/€134/€144 (matt)/$199 (both matt and non-matt) MSRP and is now available to purchase from selected Kask dealerships worldwide (excluding Australia, where the helmet will release in October).

The helmet is available in three sizes, small (50-56cm), medium (52-58cm) and large (59-62cm), and in six colourways: black matt, yellow fluo, orange fluo, white, black and grey.

