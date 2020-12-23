Keith Leddington joins Busby.io as business development director

Share Facebook

Keith Leddington has joined Busby.io as business development director, focusing on driving growth for the safety app.

Leddington has a wealth of business development experience, most recently running the partnerships function for the Esports team at Zwift. Prior to this, he worked at Nike European HQ with roles in business development and account management.

“Being passionate about innovation and technology being used for the betterment of society; Busby.io is a natural fit for me,” said Leddington. “There are a seemingly unlimited amount of partnership possibilities for us across multiple sports and countless industries, which makes this an extremely exciting time to join the team.

“With the right partners in place, I’m certain that we can drastically increase safety for vulnerable road users across the globe.”

