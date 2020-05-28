Keith Wakeham joins Body Rocket

Share Facebook

Body Rocket has named Keith Wakeham as sensing and instrumentation specialist.

He brings significant industry experience to the role, having served as engineer and director of powermeter technology at 4iii before being named product engineering manager for Campagnolo.

Wakeham left Campagnolo in 2018 to start his own consultancy, and has worked closely with Body Rocket in recent years.

“We’re really pleased to bring Keith onboard at this pivotal moment in our development,” said Body Rocket CEO and co-founder Eric DeGolier. “Keith’s experience and track record speaks for itself, and he’ll add a great level of expertise to the product development team. Having already worked together over the past few years we know that he’s a strong fit.”

Wakeham added: “Body Rocket has developed a great concept and one that will revolutionise the way that we address aerodynamics in cycling and triathlon, while making it available to all. I’m very excited to be joining the team.”

Body Rocket recently closed a successful crowdfunding campaign which saw the team smash its initial £80,000 target to raise over £255,000.

The capital raised will not only help grow the Body Rocket team build a group of experts to keep driving forward, but will also enable the company to deliver testing for a range of WorldTour cycling teams, professional triathletes and Olympic track cyclists later this year.