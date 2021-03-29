Kevin Burton joins Ison Distribution as sales manager

Rebecca Morley 29th March 2021 Community, Highlight

Kevin Burton has joined Ison Distribution in the role of sales manager.

Burton has been involved with sales and marketing within the bicycle industry for more than 20 years and brings with him a wealth of experience to further assist Ison Distribution in delivering the “best possible service and products to our customers”.

He is a keen cyclist with a wide interest across all aspects of cycling, both on and off-road, which all started with BMX as a teenager.

Burton will be based at the Ison Distribution HQ in Ely, Cambs.

www.ison-distribution.com
Tel: 01353 662 662

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below:

Tags

In other news...

Madison to distribute AirPop, brand debuting at digiBike*

Madison has announced a new distribution agreement with AirPop – a brand that is making …

© Copyright 2021, BikeBiz. BizMedia