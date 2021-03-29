Kevin Burton joins Ison Distribution as sales manager

Share Facebook

Kevin Burton has joined Ison Distribution in the role of sales manager.

Burton has been involved with sales and marketing within the bicycle industry for more than 20 years and brings with him a wealth of experience to further assist Ison Distribution in delivering the “best possible service and products to our customers”.

He is a keen cyclist with a wide interest across all aspects of cycling, both on and off-road, which all started with BMX as a teenager.

Burton will be based at the Ison Distribution HQ in Ely, Cambs.

www.ison-distribution.com

Tel: 01353 662 662

