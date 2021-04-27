Kids Bike Trailers launches in UK to ‘shake up’ family cycling scene

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Kids Bike Trailers has officially launched in the UK following the success of its pilot scheme last summer.

The new online sports equipment hire platform, created by parent company Pursue Boundaries, is an online website for kids’ bike trailers and seat hire.

Starting from just £10 for a mounted child seat and £25 for a trailer, Kids Bike Trailers aims to shake up the ‘normal’ purchasing model of these cycling accessories through the sharing economy and new hire approach.

“Due to the success of our kids bike trailer pilot scheme on sister site Turbo Trainer Hire last summer, we felt the time was right to create a dedicated platform specifically for this category,” said Sarah Denness, founder of Pursue Boundaries.

“With 2021 set to be the biggest year ever for staycations and UK travel, our service provides hassle-free flexibility on products that bring the family together. And for parents looking for an eco-friendly school-run, Kids Bike Trailers can ensure their child has the most comfortable ride for the journey.”

Brands to choose from include Burley, Hamax and Shotgun. The platform will be one of the first to stock the new Burley D’Lite X Single Trailer and Burley Bee Single Trailer, available from May 2021. Kids Bike Trailers also hires out Saris car racks, starting from £10.

If you would like to sign up for Kids Bike Trailers’ affiliate scheme, then please follow this link to register your interest.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: